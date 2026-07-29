Government rolls out six new regulations to operationalise EPA Act 1124

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has announced the passage of six new regulations to facilitate the effective implementation of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Act, 2025 (Act 1124), as part of efforts to strengthen environmental governance and enforcement across the country.
The new regulations cover Environmental Assessment, Effluent Management, Air Quality, Ozone Protection, Petroleum Operations, and the Certification of Air Conditioners.
Existing environmental regulations, guidelines and operational manuals have also been revised to ensure they are fully aligned with the new legislation.
The Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, disclosed this on the floor of Parliament while responding to a question on the operationalisation of the new EPA Act and the institutional reforms being introduced to strengthen enforcement.
He said the EPA has already begun training its staff and other relevant stakeholders on the new legal requirements, operational procedures and enforcement tools to ensure the effective implementation of the law.
Mr Buah further indicated that the recruitment of additional personnel and the establishment of new EPA offices in districts across the country would significantly enhance the Authority's operational capacity to address emerging environmental challenges.
He expressed confidence that the institutional reforms and supporting regulations would strengthen compliance with environmental laws and improve the EPA's ability to protect Ghana's environment.
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