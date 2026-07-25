KGL Group to build state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital

KGL Group, in partnership with the KGL Foundation, has begun implementing a major healthcare project to construct a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), following an appeal by the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for support to improve diagnostic services.

The project, which goes beyond the Trust Fund's initial request for diagnostic equipment, will see the construction of a purpose-built facility to house advanced medical imaging and diagnostic services under one roof.

The new centre will be equipped with an MRI machine, CT scanner, mammography unit, X-ray machine and fluoroscopy machine, significantly enhancing the hospital's capacity to diagnose and manage complex medical conditions.

The project officially moved into its implementation phase after Ghana Medical Trust Fund Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and Chief Executive Officer of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, led their respective teams on a site inspection at Ridge Hospital.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund had, on February 5, 2026, appealed to Corporate Ghana to support efforts to retool the Greater Accra Regional Hospital with modern diagnostic equipment.

KGL Group and the KGL Foundation responded to the appeal by committing not only to provide the equipment but also to finance the construction of an entirely new diagnostic centre to accommodate the services.

According to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the facility will improve access to specialist diagnostic services and enable faster and more accurate diagnosis for thousands of patients.

The Trust Fund described the project as a major investment in Ghana's healthcare system that will strengthen the hospital's ability to provide quality healthcare.

"We are deeply grateful to KGL Group for responding to our call with such an extraordinary commitment. This partnership demonstrates what can happen when Corporate Ghana and Government come together to transform healthcare and improve lives," the Fund said in a statement.

The initiative underscores the growing role of public-private partnerships in supporting healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality medical services across the country.

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