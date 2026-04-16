2026 FIFA World Cup: Fundraising Committee receives GHC 9.5m from Philanthropist, six others

Ghanaian philanthropist, Alex Okyere has donated GHC 240,000 to support the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The contribution was disclosed by Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, on Thursday, April 16, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance where several companies redeemed their pledges toward the national team’s World Cup campaign.

Six corporate entities: KGL Group, Serene Insurance, Juwel Energy, Icon Energy, Erata Motors, and Pay Angel, contributed a combined total of GHC 9,540,000 to the World Cup fundraising Committee.

Expressing appreciation to donors, Mr Ampem commended both individuals and corporate bodies for supporting the national cause.

Serene Insurance presents dummy cheque of GHC 2m to deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem

"On behalf of the World Cup fundraising Committee, I want to thank all of you and all those who have redeemed their pledges and those who have redeemed part of the pledge," Minister Ampem said.

KGL Group led the contributions with GHC 5 million as part-payment of its GHC 10 million pledge, while Serene Insurance presented GHC 2 million. Juwel Energy and Icon Energy donated GHC 1 million each, with Erata Motors and Pay Angel contributing GHC 200,000 and GHC 100,000 respectively.

"On behalf of the World Cup fundraising Committee, I want to thank all of you and all those who have redeemed their pledges and those who have redeemed part of the pledge," Minister Ampem said.

KGL Group's Kenneth Otu Mpare presents GHC 5m cheque to deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem

Providing a breakdown of the funds received so far, he emphasised transparency in the process.

"This money is being paid directly into the 2026 World Cup fundraising account with the Bank of Ghana. Already, we have received a few donations and I want to acknowledge Juwel Energy who have paid GHC 1m into the account. Icon Energy has also paid GHC 1m.

"We have received GHC 2m from Serene Insurance, plus Insurance policy worth GHC 20m, so the Black Stars are grateful. We have a also received from Erata Motors, GHC 200,000. We received GHC 100,000 from Pay Angel, and GHC 5m from KGL [Group], that's is part-payment of the GHC 10m pledge that they made on the day of the launch.

"We have received GHC 2m from Serene Insurance, plus Insurance policy worth GHC 20m, so the Black Stars grateful. We have a also received from Erata Motors, GHC 200,000. We received GHC 100,000 from Pay Angel, and GHC 5m from KGL [Group], that's is part-payment of the GHC 10m pledge that they made on the day of the launch.

"We have received GHC 240,000 from an individual who didn't make the pledge, but has sent the money to us, so we are grateful to all of you for the show of love for our Black Stars. Even though the last two friendly matches [against Austria and Germany] didn't go well, we are still optimistic that the Black Stars will go to the World Cup and make all of us proud.

CEO and Chairman of Erata Group, Eddie Kusi Ankomah (right) presents cheque of GHC 200,000 to Deputy Minister of Finance (left)

"Every Thursday, we will meet here [Ministry of Finance] and receive pledges, so those of you who are yet to redeem your pledges, you have the opportunity to do so between now and next Thursday.

"The process is transparent. All the funds are going directly into the account with the Bank of Ghana. Individuals, corporate Ghana and Institutions that are still touched to support the Black Stars, the door is still opened for you ro support this worthy cause."

Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance Limited, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, explained that her company’s contribution goes beyond cash support, focusing on player welfare and peace of mind.

"For us at Serene [Insurance], we believe in the peace of mind of the players and the technical team to able to focus in what they know best which is organising the team and getting onto the pitch and playing to our satisfaction.

"We have provided the cover so that they can concentrate on whatever they are doing while we take care of what might happen or any eventually that may happen in the course of they playing. We want to ensure that even the supporters do not worry about what if...each player is getting GHC 100,000 cover, each technical team member will get GHC 30,000 cover, and for the government sponsored supporters, each of them will get a cover worth GHC 10,000." Deputy Minister of Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem (middle) flanked by Executive Director of KGL Group Kenneth Otu Mpare (right) and CEO of Serene Insurance, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong (left)

Also speaking at the event, CEO and Chairman of Erata Group, Eddie Kusi Ankomah, described the company’s donation as a modest but heartfelt contribution.

"We are so excited about the Black Stars qualifying for the World Cup. So, our widow's might, we are here to support the team. We pray others will join us and donate so that we can make Ghana proud."

Executive Director of KGL Group, Kenneth Otu Mpare, reaffirmed his company’s long-standing support for Ghana football and commitment to fulfilling its pledge.

"KGL has been an avid supporter of the Black Stars in the past. We have already contributed a lot of money to the GFA for this same cause and so when we heard the clarion call, we said, 'let's just continue to support the Black Stars'". KGL Group's Kenneth Otu Mpare presents GHC 5m cheque to deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem

"We brought GHC 5m, that's a part-payment of the pledges that we made. We pledged GHC 10m and so in due course, we will bring the remainder."

The Government of Ghana is targeting $30 million to fund the Black Stars’ campaign, as preparations intensify ahead of the global showpiece.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.