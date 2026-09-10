Thomas Partey ruled out of Al-Shabab’s next two matches

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Al-Shabab's next two matches while following a specialised fitness programme.
Partey will sit out the games against Al-Kholood and Al-Fayha as he continues his return to full fitness.
The 33-year-old is undergoing intensive training sessions under the supervision of Al-Shabab's fitness coach.
His absence comes as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw closer.
The Black Stars are scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire on 24 September before playing The Gambia three days later on 27 September.
Queiroz is expected to “soon submit” his squad for the upcoming qualifiers.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
UK deepens reliance on Musk’s SpaceX, spending nearly $40 million on satellite services
7 minutes
-
Anti-corruption fight going nowhere without institutional independence – Kissi Agyebeng
11 minutes
-
Minority demands documents to account for GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation cost
11 minutes
-
Iceland to propose whaling ban, leaving Norway and Japan isolated
18 minutes
-
‘Significant casualties’ after fire on cargo ship in eastern China
23 minutes
-
Ghana must build a national reading culture to drive knowledge economy—Educationist
24 minutes
-
When fifty-five thousand children fail, who else has failed?
25 minutes
-
Russian drone incursion delays Zelensky flight
26 minutes
-
MMDAs must take responsibility for sanitation – Mahama Ayariga
28 minutes
-
Not all hypertension medicines cause erectile dysfunction – Kwame Sarpong Asiedu
29 minutes
-
Kofi Tonto accuses NDC government of failing to deliver promised education reset
35 minutes
-
Ghana must actively screen healthy people for hypertension and chronic disease -CDD
35 minutes
-
Nkoranza 24-hour economy market project 5% complete as minister threatens contract termination
36 minutes
-
Ghanaians urged to check blood pressure regularly to detect hypertension early
38 minutes
-
Assin Fosu family races to save abducted 30-year-old after ransom demand rises to GH¢49,500
39 minutes