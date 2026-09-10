Thomas Partey ruled out of Al-Shabab’s next two matches

Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Al-Shabab's next two matches while following a specialised fitness programme.

Partey will sit out the games against Al-Kholood and Al-Fayha as he continues his return to full fitness.

The 33-year-old is undergoing intensive training sessions under the supervision of Al-Shabab's fitness coach.

His absence comes as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw closer.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire on 24 September before playing The Gambia three days later on 27 September.

Queiroz is expected to “soon submit” his squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.