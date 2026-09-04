BoG warns against spraying, defacing and using cedi notes for decorations

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the public against the misuse, abuse and illegal handling of Ghana cedi notes and coins, cautioning that offenders could face arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment.

The warning follows growing concerns about practices such as spraying money at events, scattering notes on the ground, stepping or dancing on currency, and using banknotes to create money bouquets, jewellery and other decorations.

In a notice, the central bank said such practices undermine the quality, integrity, functionality and image of the national currency.

The BoG specifically noted that the growing practice of creating money bouquets for weddings, birthdays, graduations and similar occasions constitutes improper use of the currency and is a violation of the law.

It said other prohibited acts include tearing, crumpling, staining, soiling, writing on, cutting or otherwise defacing banknotes and coins. The Bank also warned against using images of Ghanaian banknotes or coins without its permission and buying or selling coins for amounts exceeding their face value.

According to the central bank, currency notes and coins are intended exclusively to serve as legal tender and should not be tampered with, mutilated or defaced.

The Bank said it spends substantial resources on printing and minting currency and called on the public to help preserve the integrity and functionality of the Ghana cedi.

The BoG further disclosed that it has initiated measures, in collaboration with state law enforcement agencies, to deal decisively with persons found engaging in prohibited acts.

Law enforcement agencies, it said, will monitor the use of currency notes and coins and take appropriate action, including the arrest and prosecution of individuals who misuse, abuse or improperly handle money.

“The public is strongly advised to desist from all forms of currency misuse,” the Bank said, urging individuals, businesses and institutions to handle the national currency responsibly and report any breaches to the appropriate authorities.

E

s

h

u

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.