Video: Medeama touch down in Lubumbashi ahead of CAF Champions League second leg against TP Mazembe

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club have arrived in DR Congo for the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage game against TP Mazembe.
Ibrahim Tanko's side touched down in Lubumbashi on Wednesday evening as they chase a comeback mission on the road.
Medeama are hoping to overturn a first-leg deficit after losing 1-0 in Tarkwa last weekend when the two teams met.
The Ghanaians also held their first training session on Thursday morning as they look to adjust to the weather conditions before Sunday's fixture.
The Champions of Ghana 🇬🇭 have arrived in Lubumbashi, DR Congo 🇨🇩— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) September 9, 2026
The mission is simple: WIN.
No backing down. No giving up.
We fight until the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/PjP0Pgdpho
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