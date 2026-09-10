Football | National

Video: Medeama touch down in Lubumbashi ahead of CAF Champions League second leg against TP Mazembe

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  10 September 2026 10:53am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club have arrived in DR Congo for the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary stage game against TP Mazembe.

Ibrahim Tanko's side touched down in Lubumbashi on Wednesday evening as they chase a comeback mission on the road.

Medeama are hoping to overturn a first-leg deficit after losing 1-0 in Tarkwa last weekend when the two teams met.

The Ghanaians also held their first training session on Thursday morning as they look to adjust to the weather conditions before Sunday's fixture.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group