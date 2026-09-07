CAF CL: ‘We have a chance next Sunday’ – Medeama boss Tanko

Head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko, believes his team is still in the race to play in the CAF Champions League despite their first-leg defeat to TP Mazembe in the preliminary round.

Medeama lost to the five-time champions on Sunday afternoon at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa, with the DR Congo side scoring in the 88th minute to pick up a vital advantage.

https://www.myjoyonline.com/caf-cl-medeama-suffer-home-defeat-in-first-leg-against-tp-mazembe/

While Medeama had chances to hurt Mazembe, it was the visitors who left Ghana happier, with the result leaving Tanko and his team 'disappointed'.

"Of course, if you lose a home game, you'll definitely be disappointed, and the good thing is, we created a lot of chances, and we could have scored some goals, but unfortunately, we couldn't, and that's football," he said after the game.

"We pushed in the second half, trying to get our goal when they got one chance to score. So definitely, I'm disappointed. But I mean, that's the game; we have a second chance next Sunday to see what will happen."

Medeama will hope to turn the tie around and advance into the next stage of the qualifiers as they keep alive hopes of playing in the group stage of the continental club competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.