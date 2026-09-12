Video: Medeama suffer preliminary round exit after losing to TP Mazembe

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club have been eliminated from the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.
Their elimination follows a 3-1 defeat to TP Mazembe in the second leg of their preliminary round fixture as the tie ended 4-1 on aggregate.
Watch highlights of the game here:
Highlights: TP Mazembe vs Medeama SC | 3- 1| #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/jI6sdw7Z0D— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) September 12, 2026
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