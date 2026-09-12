Football | National

Video: Medeama suffer preliminary round exit after losing to TP Mazembe

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  12 September 2026 4:42pm
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Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club have been eliminated from the 2026/27 CAF Champions League.

Their elimination follows a 3-1 defeat to TP Mazembe in the second leg of their preliminary round fixture as the tie ended 4-1 on aggregate.

Watch highlights of the game here:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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