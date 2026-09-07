Football

Video: Watch highlights of Medeama SC’s loss to TP Mazembe in Tarkwa

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  7 September 2026 9:54am
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Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC suffered a first-leg disappointment in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League following their defeat to TP Mazembe.

Medeama fell to a 1-0 loss to the DR Congo side at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa as they began their quest to play in the continental club competition.

The visitors scored in the dying minutes of the game to claim a vital first-leg advantage to take into the return fixture.

Watch the highlights of the game below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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