Football | National

CAF CL: Medeama suffer home defeat in first leg against TP Mazembe

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  6 September 2026 5:33pm
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Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC suffered a first-leg disappointment in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League following their defeat to TP Mazembe.

Medeama fell to a 1-0 loss to the DR Congo side at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa as they began their quest to play in the continental club competition.

The Tarkwa-based side had control of the game in the opening 15 minutes and held Mazembe at bay for the majority of the opening half.

They also had chances to get in front in the game but were unable to breach the backline of the visitors as the first half ended goalless.

After the recess, the two teams had a go at each other in search of the opening goal.

It was TP Mazembe who came the closest to breaking the deadlock until they eventually did in the 86th minute to break the hearts of Medeama.

Medeama now have an uphill task of turning the tie around in the second leg when the two teams meet again.

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