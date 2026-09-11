Football

CAF Champions League: Medeama SC face daunting TP Mazembe test in Lubumbashi

Source: GFA  
  11 September 2026 8:35am
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Ghanaian champions Medeama SC travel to Lubumbashi for the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifier against giants TP Mazembe.

The Mauve and Yellow suffered heartbreak in the first leg in Tarkwa, where TP Mazembe scored a late goal to shock them in front of a partisan crowd at the T&A Park.

The 1-0 defeat at home leaves Medeama with a mountain to climb in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the Ghanaian champions must score at least once at the Stade TP Mazembe to have any chance of progressing, and a two-goal margin is needed to advance outright without the need for penalties.

A 1-0 win for Medeama will force the tie to a penalty shootout.

Medeama will look to the creativity of Emmanuel Annor and the attacking threat of Abdul Salam, Prince Owusu and Kingsley Braye to breach the Mazembe defence.

Defensively, the likes of Fatawu Sulemana, Etse Dogli and Ebenezer Adade must stay compact and avoid conceding early, as an away goal for Mazembe would make the task even more difficult.

The five-time CAF Champions League winners, TP Mazembe, on the other hand, will be confident of finishing the job at home.

They will rely on their experienced squad and the intimidating atmosphere of their home ground to see off the Ghanaian side.

The match will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with kick-off at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi scheduled for 2:00 PM local time.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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