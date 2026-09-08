Football

President Mahama raises concern over exodus of Ghana’s young talents

Source: Razak Musbau  
  8 September 2026 7:41pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over the early departure of promising Ghanaian footballers from the domestic league, saying the trend is gradually depleting the quality of local football.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, when Nations FC, Medeama SC and Ampem Dakoa Ladies paid a courtesy visit to him at the Jubilee House, Mahama said Ghana is losing young talents too quickly.

“We’re too fast to sell our players. As soon as a player starts to show some promise, oh, then the scouts pick him and take him away. And so it depletes the local league.”he said.

He added that: “We must see how we can keep them a bit longer. At least give them opportunities in the national team so that they get experience in playing on the international platform.”

The President believes such exposure would help the players mature before they eventually attract international interest and secure moves abroad.

“Eventually the international scouts or our local scouts, they would have matured to a certain level and then we’ll take them away.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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