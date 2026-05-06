U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets arrive in Morocco for tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Starlets have safely arrived in Casablanca ahead of the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following their departure from Accra on Wednesday morning.
The team traveled with a 35-man contingent made up of 21 players and 14 officials, all focused on delivering a strong campaign on the continental stage.
The Starlets departed from Accra in the early hours of Wednesday and completed a smooth five-hour flight to Morocco, where final preparations will continue before the tournament kicks off.
The technical team is expected to fine-tune tactics and build cohesion among the squad as they gear up for the competition.
President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was present at the airport to bid farewell to the team.
He encouraged the players and officials, assuring them of the unwavering support and confidence Ghanaians have in their ability to make the nation proud.
Ghana has been drawn in a challenging Group D, where they will face Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa.
The group promises to be highly competitive, with each team aiming to secure qualification to the knockout stage.
The Black Starlets will be looking to reclaim their status as one of Africa’s dominant forces at the youth level.
Latest Stories
-
NIA aims to build a dynamic database – Corporate Affairs Director
12 minutes
-
Court refuses businessmen bail over GH¢49m gold fraud
14 minutes
-
Patronise local chicken to sustain Nkoko Nketenkete Programme – Coordinator
15 minutes
-
Tanyigbe SHS girls shine at African 15th Armwrestling Championship
17 minutes
-
Never once did I interfere – Former AG Godfred Dame defends record with OSP
19 minutes
-
Adongo defends BoG recapitalisation plan amid growing debate over GH¢93.82bn negative equity
30 minutes
-
Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks on African nationals in South Africa
39 minutes
-
Shocking and perplexing – Godfred Dame slams gov’t attempts to weaken OSP
42 minutes
-
GPL 2025/26: Medeama drop points as GoldStars keep title hopes alive
42 minutes
-
Irresponsible court reporting erodes public trust in judiciary – CHRAJ Director warns
51 minutes
-
Expose young people to courts and prisons to curb crime – Judge advocates
56 minutes
-
Suame MP slams ORAL initiative as ‘illegal’ and driven by haste
60 minutes
-
Gideon Boako accuses BoG of ‘accounting gimmick’ over solvency position
1 hour
-
Minority raises alarm over BoG losses, says concerns are in national interest
1 hour
-
Economic stability achieved, focus now shifts to production – Isaac Adongo
1 hour