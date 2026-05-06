U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets arrive in Morocco for tournament

The Black Starlets have safely arrived in Casablanca ahead of the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following their departure from Accra on Wednesday morning.

The team traveled with a 35-man contingent made up of 21 players and 14 officials, all focused on delivering a strong campaign on the continental stage.

The Starlets departed from Accra in the early hours of Wednesday and completed a smooth five-hour flight to Morocco, where final preparations will continue before the tournament kicks off.

The technical team is expected to fine-tune tactics and build cohesion among the squad as they gear up for the competition.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was present at the airport to bid farewell to the team.

He encouraged the players and officials, assuring them of the unwavering support and confidence Ghanaians have in their ability to make the nation proud.

Ghana has been drawn in a challenging Group D, where they will face Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa.

The group promises to be highly competitive, with each team aiming to secure qualification to the knockout stage.

The Black Starlets will be looking to reclaim their status as one of Africa’s dominant forces at the youth level.

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