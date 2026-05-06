‘It’s not Over until it’s all over” – Kurt Okraku urges Black Starlets ahead of U-17 AFCON

Audio By Carbonatix
President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has charged the Black Starlets to adopt a resilient mindset as they head to the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat.
Speaking during a brief farewell at the Accra International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday, the FA President urged the team to carry a “never say die” spirit into the competition.
Addressing the players and technical team before their departure, President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the importance of mental strength and unity, particularly in difficult moments during matches.
His message was inspired by the team’s recent friendly encounters against Ivory Coast, where they bounced back strongly after an initial defeat.
“I’m very happy that when you lost to Ivory Coast in your first game during your friendly matches, you were able to come back—not only to dominate but to outscore them in the second game,” he said.
“I read a lot of meaning into that, and I want all of you to keep that in your heads—that, it’s not over until it’s all over.”
The FA president stressed that the ability to respond positively to setbacks would be crucial in a tournament as competitive as the AFCON. He encouraged the players to stay united and support one another when the pressure intensifies on the continental stage.
“When the chips are down, that’s when we need to hold each other together,” Okraku added. “So go out there and make Ghana proud.”
Ghana will compete in Group D alongside Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa, with their opening match scheduled for May 14.
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