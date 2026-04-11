This Saturday on Prime Insight: Fuel levy suspension, LGBTQ+ legislation, and Damang Mine controversy

Prime Insight

A panel of political communicators and activists will descend on the Joy Prime studios today, Saturday, 11th April 2026, for what is expected to be a pivotal edition of Prime Insight.

The live broadcast, scheduled between 7:00 am and 9:00 am, comes at a critical juncture for the Ghanaian economy and social fabric.

Host Blessed Sogah will steer a four-man panel through a minefield of topics ranging from energy sector revenue crises to the controversial intersection of human rights and government priorities.

The Revenue Dilemma: Fuel Levy Suspension

Topping the agenda is the fallout from the government's suspension of the fuel levy. While the move provided temporary relief at the pumps for consumers, experts are sounding the alarm over the "deep" impact this will have on national revenue generation.

The panel will be tasked with answering whether the state can afford the massive fiscal hole left by the suspension or if a return to higher fuel prices is inevitable to satisfy the national budget.

Rights vs. Priorities

In a session likely to spark intense social media engagement, the programme will tackle the "LGBTQI+ Bill vs Government’s Priority." As the nation awaits finality on the legislative front, the guests will dissect whether the current administration is striking the right balance between cultural values and pressing developmental needs.

Mining under the microscope

The final segment of the morning will turn to the extractive sector, specifically the Damang Mine Lease to E&P. The Minority in Parliament has recently raised red flags regarding "due diligence," and the panel will be expected to defend or critique the transparency of the deal.

With the 2026 political calendar heating up, tomorrow’s Prime Insight promises to provide the clearest indication yet of how the major parties intend to frame these national crises in the months ahead.

The debate will feature a diverse range of perspectives from across the political spectrum:

Solomon Owusu: Director of Communications for the United Party.

Dr. Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng: Member of the NPP National Communications Team.

Dr. Samuel Ayeh: Presidential Aide, Office of the President.

Ivan Kyei Innocent: A vocal youth activist.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.