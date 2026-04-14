The invisible issues in mine-to-state transitions: The case of Damang’s transition

Introduction: The Damang Precedent

As the global mining industry enters an era of consolidation and "maturing" assets, the transition of large-scale mines from private multinationals to host governments is gradually becoming an emerging phenomenon.

In a few days, Ghana will witness a fundamental shift in its extractive governance architecture since the era of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) in the 1980s.

A new but bold experiment of Ghana taking matters into our own hands in managing our own natural resources—the state takes over the ownership and management of the Damang Mine, previously owned and managed for 30 years, initially by the Australian-headquartered Ranger Minerals’ Abosso Goldfields Limited and, for the long haul, the South African mining giant Gold Fields Limited. In a certain sense, a step towards the indigenisation of Ghana’s mineral governance.

In Ghana, the ongoing transition of the Abosso Goldfields Damang mine from Gold Fields to the state represents a landmark moment. However, while engineers and accountants focus on technical issues, decommissioning and balance sheets, a more profound, "invisible" crisis often looms: the social and spatial survival of the host community.

This article is not about who runs the Damang mine for the State or how the bid process went. It is my view that Engineers & Planners (E&P), the eventual winner of the bid, have been around mining and indeed around the Damang mine long enough and have developed tremendous capacity, competence, and resourcefulness to run a mine anywhere in the world.

However, as a traditional leader of the area, an indigene of Damang with extensive professional experience in mining and mineral regulation and an intimate understanding of the Damang mine’s operational history, it is incumbent on me to share these fundamental oversights.

Using the Damang case as a lens, this article examines the critical issues, specifically land access, social license, and financial ring-fencing, that are consistently overlooked in global mine transition frameworks. In highlighting these issues, I seek to contribute to illuminating the blind side in the process of mine transitions, which could serve as an additional guide to future transitions.

1. The Land Access Paradox: The "Hemmed-In" Community

In the technical world of mining, land is a "concession." In the human world of the Wassa people, land is life. The Damang transition highlights a classic spatial paradox. To facilitate 30 years of profitable mining, the community was resettled to its current location.

Today, natural population growth, coupled with the arrival of peripheral resettled groups, has left Damang township geographically "strangulated." In Damang, the 1997-98 resettlement was predicated on the promises of fair land compensation, a debt that remains unnegotiated three decades later.

With protected forests to the North, neighboring communities to the East, and sprawling mine infrastructure to the West, the Damang community has nowhere to grow. This is not merely an inconvenience; it is a fundamental threat to the community's future.

Global best practices often focus on "reclaiming" land for the environment but rarely on "releasing" land for human expansion. Without a strategic spatial plan that prioritises community growth, a mine transition is merely a transfer of liability, not a foundation for legacy.

2. Unresolved Equity

An often-unrecognized risk in mine transitions is that unforeseen environmental or social issues, often omitted from initial transition costing, frequently emerge post-transition. Clearly, modern mine transitions are no longer viewed through a purely technical, financial, or environmental lens; they are deeply rooted in the social fabric of the host community.

Therefore, for a transition to be successful, it must address the human legacy of the operation. Mine transitions often seek a "clean break." However, social grievances are rarely erased by a change in ownership.

When a multinational exits, these "social debts" do not vanish; they become the burden of the state and a source of friction for any future operator. A successful transition must include a "social audit" that settles legacy claims before the keys are handed over. We saw this in the Ok Tedi mine in Papua New Guinea, where unresolved environmental and social claims led to decades of litigation and social unrest long after the initial operators sought to exit.

3. The Case for Ring-Fenced Social Resources

Modern mine transitions are technically and environmentally robust because regulations demand it. We have "Reclamation Bonds" for the soil, but what is the bond for the soul of the community? How do we deal with “residual issues” that pop up unanticipatedly?

One of the most significant oversights in transition planning is the failure to ring-fence financial resources for social sustainability. In such situations, one needs to ask what concrete mechanisms are in place to manage and fund liabilities that may arise beyond the scope of the current closure plan. What institutional frameworks and financial provisions exist to address residual issues that crop up post-transition?

Addressing these unobvious but fundamental matters upfront will ensure that they do not become an unfunded burden on the state or the local community. If a transition is to maintain the "Social License to Operate" (SLO), funding for STEM education and climate-resilient agriculture, for example, must be legally protected from the general operational budget. Resources must be isolated in transparent, multi-stakeholder trust structures to ensure that when the gold is gone, the "unborn future" of the youth is not left to chance.

4. From Extraction to Innovation: A New Agricultural Frontier

Damang was historically a farming community. After 30 years of industrial mining, the agrarian fabric has been significantly altered. A transition that simply hands over a hole in the ground is a failure.

We must look at models like the Latrobe Valley in Australia, where coal mine closures were met with aggressive "Just Transition" schemes that turned industrial land into innovation hubs and intensive agricultural zones. In the case of Damang is clear that as the mine transitions, the sustainability of local education, healthcare, and employment remains a matter of urgent concern. Improvement in existing educational and health amenities as well as scholarships to support the education of brilliant but less financially resourced students in the community will need serious attention.

From the records, the youth of Damang and other stakeholder communities such as Huni-Valley, Amoanda, Bompieso, Aboso, and Subri have, over the years, called for a well-structured cooperative mining system as a means of alternative employment. It is proposed that some of the abandoned mined-out pits would be useful for a sustainable cooperative mining initiative. Similarly, the massive multi-stream dam of the Nkrakra, Kwawkronkron, and Tamane rivers presents positive prospects for commercial aquaculture.

This may prevent the dam from being a breeding ground for mosquitoes, with the dreaded consequence of malaria. There is surely a need for a detailed outline of the strategic interventions designed to ensure that the community remains viable and resilient following the cessation of Gold Fields’ active management.

The state should collaborate with the new operator to repurpose mine infrastructure—water reservoirs, road networks, and reclaimed land—into high-tech, climate-smart farming zones.

5. Inclusiveness is the names of the Game

The complexity of mine transition negotiations requires that the best and enduring outcomes always emanate from effective inclusion (NOT the exclusion) of key stakeholders of the area, including traditional leaders, the youth, and other professionals of the area. The community must always be treated as enlightened stakeholders and not passive bystanders who are informed of decisions. There is always the tendency to tick the box and claim that “we have met the chiefs,” knowing very well that most of our local chiefs have inadequate capacity to negotiate and navigate the complex issues in mine transitions.

Unfortunately, in some cases, the traditional leadership itself fails to appreciate its own strengths and weaknesses and so fails to draw on the capacities and expertise of its own sons and daughters. In the end, the Community gets effectively excluded and either consciously or unconsciously treated as passive observers and pawns—ready to be manipulated or exploited to achieve bigger corporate goals.

To conclude, there is a need for a new national and global protocol for mine transitions, which may be called the Social Transition Protocol. This is a protocol that mandates:

1. Spatial Release Agreements to allow communities room to grow.

2. Legacy Debt Settlement to resolve decades-old compensation claims.

3. Ring-fenced social endowments to fund the shift from extraction to innovation.

4. Effective inclusion of community stakeholders in all aspects of transition negotiations.

The transition of the Abosso Goldfields Damang mine should not be viewed as an ending but as the birth of a post-transition economy with a breath of fresh air.

For this to happen, the Government of Ghana, Gold Fields, and the new operator must look beyond the fence and ensure that the "unborn future" of Wassa Damang depends on our ability to see that the most valuable resource left behind or yet to be exploited is not the gold in the ground, but the resilience and potential of the people on it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.