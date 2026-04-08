 Manhyia North MP, Akwasi Konadu questions speed of Damang mine tender process

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee, Akwasi Konadu

Manhyia North MP Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee, Akwasi Konadu, has questioned the credibility of the Damang mine lease process, arguing that concluding a competitive tender within just four days raises serious concerns.

Speaking on JoyNews on April 8, Mr Konadu said the speed at which the process moved from the close of bidding to ministerial approval undermines confidence in its transparency and fairness.

His concerns centre on the timeline of events. The tender process for the Damang mine closed on March 31, yet by April 7, a recommendation had already been submitted and approved by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

“In just under four days, we’ve been able to go through a competitive tendering process… and immediately thereafter, a report was presented to the minister, who under say an hour gave approval,” he stated.

Mr Konadu noted that the period included the Easter festivities, effectively reducing the number of working days available to evaluate bids, which he believes is insufficient for such a high-stakes national asset.

The Damang Mine, one of Ghana’s significant gold reserves, is at the centre of growing political debate following its award to Engineers and Planners Ltd (E&P), a company owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The Minority in Parliament has repeatedly raised concerns about possible political favouritism and lack of transparency in the process, calling for greater scrutiny and, in some cases, a halt to the takeover.

Mr Konadu stressed that while the Minority supports indigenous Ghanaian participation in the mining sector, the process must be beyond reproach.

“We are not against indigenous Ghanaians owning companies… but the process must be seen to be fair. It must be so transparent that the ordinary Ghanaian would appreciate and understand,” he said.

He further argued that the short timeline raises doubts about whether all technical and regulatory requirements were properly assessed, particularly given the complexity of mining operations.

“If you are to tell me that just under four days we were able to do that… that raises a lot of red flags,” he emphasised.

The lawmaker also questioned how some experienced mining firms reportedly failed to meet technical thresholds during the evaluation process, suggesting that the criteria and outcomes should be made public for scrutiny.

Beyond the evaluation stage, he criticised the speed of ministerial approval, arguing that it left little room for independent verification of the committee’s recommendations.

“The minister did not even have the opportunity of validating the report… by the time others get access to the documents, the process would have been completed,” he warned.

Despite these concerns, government officials have defended the process as competitive and in line with regulatory requirements. According to the Minerals Commission, out of four initial bidders, only E&P and Heath Goldfields Limited met the Phase One criteria, with E&P emerging as the highest-scoring bidder at 93.15 per cent.

Officials also cited E&P’s reported $505 million financing package from a consortium of banks, including Stanbic, Standard Bank, Ecobank and Absa, as evidence of its financial and technical capacity.

Authorities further noted that E&P’s interest in the mine dates back to 2024, when it received a “Notice of No Objection” under the previous administration, countering claims that the deal is politically motivated.

The Damang Mine, estimated to hold about 3.55 million ounces of gold, is scheduled to be officially handed over on April 18, 2026, following ministerial approval granted on April 7.

However, Mr Konadu insisted that the process must be subjected to greater transparency to maintain public trust.

“We are saying the right processes ought to be done… so that anyone who reviews the report can appreciate the timelines and the procedures,” he said, warning that failure to do so could undermine confidence in the management of Ghana’s natural resources.

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