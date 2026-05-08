The Brotherhood: Panel exposes major red flags in male friendships

The Brotherhood on Joy Prime on Thursday, May 7, focused on red flags in male friendships and the warning signs that a guy in your circle may not be solid.

The panel agreed that real brothers are loyal, growing, and respectful. If a man fails these tests, he is considered dead weight.

Media personality Dr. Desmond Kofi Annan said character comes first. “A man who is always ready to beat a woman, I will walk away peacefully,” he said.

He also called out men who brag about women they have been intimate with, sharing how he cut off a friend for publicly boasting about a lady who walked past, adding, “I felt morally that what he said was wrong.” He stressed that respect for women is a must.

Media personality Zeal added that lack of ambition is another major red flag. “As a guy, why are you not up to date?” he asked.

He criticised men who wait for “manna to fall from heaven” instead of pushing themselves. “Why should I roll with you if you are not inspired to help, motivate, or learn? That person is stagnant,” he said.

The panel also flagged snitching, such as telling a friend’s partner about cheating, and men who get too close to a friend’s partner, noting that both behaviours break trust and cross boundaries.

Media personality Shed Lamptey summed it up with a reflection on values. “Everybody is a thief, everybody is not a thief. Everybody is a womaniser, everybody is not a womaniser,” he said.

He explained that the difference lies in personal choice and discipline. “The only reason you are not those things is because you choose values over impulses. The first red flag is someone who is not ready to be the best version of themselves.”

The Brotherhood’s final word: audit your circle. If they are not loyal, growing, and respectful, let them go.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.