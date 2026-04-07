Passion, not survival, should drive career choice – Dr Kofi Annan

Media personality and entrepreneur Dr Desmond Kofi Annan has urged young men to anchor their career paths in passion rather than mere survival.

Speaking on The Brotherhood show on Joy Prime, he said passion improves the quality of work and leads to more consistent results.

“Those who are passionate about what they do end up giving their best,” he noted, adding that such effort “gives them the results they’ve always been looking for.”

Dr Annan said the difference is evident in daily conduct, saying that people who are committed to their work are “very, very deliberate because they know that, ‘charley, this is what is keeping me going,’” which helps them maintain standards even under pressure.

By contrast, he said survival-driven choices often lead to instability.

“Today they are here, tomorrow they are gone because they feel that whatever brought me here, I’m not getting it anymore.”

He acknowledged Ghana’s challenging job market and family pressures but argued that passion becomes a reliable driver once basic needs are met.

According to him, passionate individuals tend to learn faster, stay longer in roles, and improve overall productivity, benefiting both themselves and their teams.

He advised young men to test their interests early through side projects or short apprenticeships before committing to expensive training or taking on debt.

Dr Annan also cautioned mentors and parents against equating “safe” with “soulless,” stressing that guidance should expand opportunities rather than limit them to what appears respectable.

He added that while survival may open the door, passion keeps one in the room, doing meaningful work and building lasting value.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.