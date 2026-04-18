Damang to get an airport – Ibrahim Mahama announces after mine takeover

Business mogul and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has pledged significant infrastructure investments for communities around the Damang Mine following the company’s takeover of its operations.

His comments came after the official handover of the Damang Mine to Engineers and Planners for onward production, marking a new phase in the management of one of Ghana’s major gold-producing assets.

The takeover follows a competitive bidding process supervised by the Minerals Commission after the expiration of the Damang lease previously held by Gold Fields Ghana Limited. The government subsequently awarded the concession to Engineers and Planners as part of efforts to sustain operations, protect jobs and strengthen local participation in the mining sector.

Speaking after the handover ceremony, Mr Mahama said the company is already considering community-driven proposals, including the construction of sports facilities to benefit residents in surrounding communities.

“I want to pledge this, and I want to say it for everybody to hear. I got a text from one of our young men in here. It says we should build astroturfs for all the communities, which we’re looking to do,” he said.

He also announced plans to improve transport infrastructure in the area, including the development of an airport and a major road network to enhance connectivity and support economic growth.

“We’ve applied for Damang to have an airport, and within six months, Damang will have an airport, such that we can fly to Accra easily. In the next two years, we’ll be able to drive from here to Cape Coast on a concrete road or a natural road,” he added.

“I beg you, this is not political talk. This is real talk,” Mr Mahama said.

The proposed infrastructure forms part of broader plans by Engineers and Planners to demonstrate the capacity of local companies to manage large-scale mining operations while supporting socio-economic development in mining communities.

The Damang Mine, located in the Western Region, has played a significant role in Ghana’s mining industry for decades. The recent transition in operators is expected to usher in renewed investment and community-focused development initiatives as the new concessionaire begins full-scale operations.

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