Spanish side Córdoba CF extend contract of Jonathan Korbla until 2027

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Korbla

Córdoba CF have extended the contract of Ghanaian defender Jonathan Korbla until June 2027.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who joined the Spanish side last summer, suffered a serious injury in October but remains highly rated by the club.

Despite the setback, Córdoba have reaffirmed their confidence in the Ghanaian defender, insisting they remain fully committed to his recovery and long-term development.

In a statement, the club said it would provide Korbla with all the necessary support to ensure he returns in the best possible condition, while maintaining full belief in his potential and future at the club.

"The club maintains full confidence in Jonathan as a player with a bright future and great potential. Córdoba CF celebrates Jona's continued presence and wishes him much success in this new stage as a member of the club."

Ghanaian defender Jonathan Korbla

Korbla is also expected to begin preseason with Córdoba’s first team ahead of the new campaign as the club prepares for a push towards La Liga promotion next season.

He started his football career with Tudu Mighty Jets in Ghana before moving to Spain, where he has featured for clubs including CD Marino and Córdoba CF B.

Córdoba have two matches left to wrap up their La Liga 2 season before shifting focus to preparations for next season.

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