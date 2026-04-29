AIPS Awards 2025: JoySports’ Mubarak Haruna takes second and fifth spots in continental ranking

Joy Sports’ Mubarak Haruna

JoySports’ Mubarak Haruna has achieved continental recognition at the AIPS Sport Media Awards, securing second and fifth places in the Video Athlete Profile and Video Documentary categories respectively.

The awards ceremony, held in Lausanne, celebrated outstanding sports journalism from across the world, with Mubarak’s work standing out among thousands of entries.

His submissions were selected by the Executive Committee and made it to the shortlist stage, an achievement reserved for only 312 works from 69 countries out of 1,987 entries in the eighth edition of the awards.

This placed him among the top 15 percent of global entrants.

Remarkable accomplishment from two young members of the @JoySportsGH team. Congratulations to @FactualMubarak and @AyingaWalter for ranking among the continent’s best story tellers on television. Up and forward pic.twitter.com/a4zglUevbc — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 26, 2026

One of the entries of Mubarak - Abigail Quartey: Her Gloves, Her Glory” – was about the inspiring story of Abigail Quartey, who made history as Ghana’s first female world boxing champion after claiming the WIBF title.

The then 28-year-old delivered a dominant performance against British opponent Sangeeta Birdi, becoming the nation’s first female world title holder and the 11th overall in Ghana’s boxing history.

Her story is presented as more than a sporting achievement, but a symbol of hope and a rallying call for young women across Ghana.

The documentary highlighted her rise as a trailblazer who broke barriers and redefined possibility in Ghanaian boxing.

The piece was ranked second in the Video Athlete Profile category.

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The second documentary, Scars of Hooliganism, explored the growing threat of fan violence in Ghana football and its devastating impact on the sport.

It captured the experiences of players, referees and supporters whose lives have been permanently affected by violence at match venues, forcing many to walk away from the game due to trauma and fear.

Among the stories featured is that of Abubakari Nawass, a former Real Tamale United striker once nicknamed “Adebayor” for his power and precision, whose career was cut short following a brutal attack during a Division One League clash against Nsoatreman.

The documentary also revisited the tragic death of Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong, popularly known as “Pooley,” who was stabbed during chaos at Nana Koromansah Park, an incident that shocked Ghana football.

Scars of Hooliganism ultimately called for accountability and reform to protect the future and integrity of the game.

It was adjudged the fifth best in Africa in the Video Documentary category.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.