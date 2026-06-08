Norway World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Ståle Solbakken’s journey to becoming Norway’s national team manager arguably started in the 1998 World Cup when he sat as an unused substitute shouting suggestions to the then-boss Egil "Drillo" Olsen when Norway turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory against Brazil. Like his mentor Olsen, Solbakken has never been a naive or particularly romantic football manager. He is a product of the Northern European football school, where the result always holds the most weight. It is largely about tight zonal defence and aggressive attacking play focused on breakthroughs – football that is as effective as possible.

Norway usually use a 4-3-3, but with significant flexibility. For example, Antonio Nusa, the winger who loves to dribble, tends to maintain width on the left, while the crossing machine full-back Julian Ryerson pushes up as a right winger, making it look more like a 3-5-2. This allows the strikers Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth to operate as close to goal as possible. Solbakken has also attempted a flatter 4-4-2 with varying success. The approach is pragmatic in the sense that Norway want to maximise their X-factor players. This is especially found in Haaland's raw power up front, as well as captain Martin Ødegaard's passing ability and vision. If space behind the opponent's defence is available, Solbakken will be furious if the ball is not played there when Haaland starts one of his trademark runs.

It must be mentioned, however, that Norway have significantly developed their own style of play in the past year. Even during Euro 2024 qualification, ball-playing defenders were a scarcity in the squad. But with the left-footed Torbjørn Heggem alongside Kristoffer Ajer, this looked much better in 2025. It is likely Norway’s three games in the group stage will be vastly different. Expect them to try to dominate against Iraq, play smart and varied versus Senegal, and sit deeper against France, relying heavily on counterattacks and set-pieces.

The coach

Ståle Solbakken was a player for the Danish club FC Copenhagen in 2001 when he suddenly collapsed during a training session. He had suffered a heart attack. By the time the ambulance arrived, he had been clinically dead for seven minutes. He eventually woke up in the hospital, his football career over. In 24 of the 25 years since his forced retirement, he has been a manager, coaching clubs such as Wolves, FC Köln and FC Copenhagen. In 2020, Solbakken, who won 58 caps for his country, took over the national team. After failing to qualify for the Euros two years ago, he took Norway to first major tournament since Euro 2000. “I don’t think I'll have any better nights than this in my life. It’s almost surreal,” Solbakken said after his team topped their qualifying group.

Star player

Erling Haaland is Norway’s leading goalscorer. Photograph: Terje Pedersen/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Erling Haaland should prove a scary proposition for defenders at this World Cup. Going up against the Manchester City striker tests your physical and mental stamina. If you give him a second or 10 centimeters, you'll probably be punished. For more than 90 years Jørgen Juve held the record for most goals for Norway. His tally of 33 seemed impossible to pass. None of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Tore André Flo or John Carew came close. Then Haaland burst onto the scene, surpassing Juve at the age of just 24 when he scored his 34th goal in his 36th appearance. Can a Haaland-inspired Norway shock the football world this summer? Of course they can. Because when you have Erling Braut Haaland up front, you can beat anyone.

One to watch

Antonio Nusa has idolised Neymar throughout his career and there are some similarities between the two. Like the Brazilian great, Christianity is very important to Nusa, while on the pitch the wideman is able to elicit a gasp from supporters when he receives the ball and speeds towards the defenders. But unlike the much-criticised former PSG star, Nusa has never courted controversy. “I always point to God when I score and when I come onto the pitch. I thank God that I can experience this,” he told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten in 2023. Just before the World Cup, Nusa released his own book – a manual for children who dream of becoming top footballers. Not everyone who reads it will become a professional of course, but if you follow Nusa's advice, you will most likely at least become a good person. The 21-year-old has been with RB Leipzig since 2024.

Unsung hero

Sander Berge provides vital balance for Norway behind their talented front line. The rangy Fulham midfielder offers composure on the ball plus an ability to cover space, which are crucial attributes for Solbakken’s side. His importance to the team was evidenced before a crucial qualifier against Estonia last June, when Berge became father for the first time. Norway were in danger of missing him, before the Norwegian Football Federation intervened to pay for a private plane to take him to Tallinn. Norway won the game, and Berge was one of the best players on the pitch. At the time of writing he has only scored one international goal, and he rarely steals the headlines, but his value to the national team is almost immeasurable.

Probable starting XI

4-3-3: Nyland - Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe - Ødegaard, Berge, Aursnes - Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

What to expect from fans at games?

You will hear the chant “Row! Row! Row!” from fans during Norway’s matches, as the supporters row in rhythm in the stands in reference to the Vikings who rowed across the Atlantic to the United States. Norway boast a lively group of supporters traveling to the US for their first World Cup since 1998. The Norwegian Football Association estimates the figure of fans travelling to North America to be between 7,000 and 10,000 for the group stage matches. Don’t be surprised if you see hundreds of Viking helmets in the streets and the stands.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.