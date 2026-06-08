Senegal World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Senegal arrives in North America in fine shape. They dominated their qualification group, becoming one of the first African sides to punch their ticket to the finals. Goals are easy to come by thanks to a freshened-up frontline and the defence is its usual sturdy self. However, Senegal’s history at the World Cup is complex: despite being African champions heading into Qatar 2022, they could not better the record run to the quarter-finals of 2002. They left Morocco in January as African champions once more but have since had their title stripped by the Confederation of African Football after its appeal board decided that Senegal “forfeited the final” when some players left the pitch in protest at Morocco being awarded a late penalty.

Their coach, Pape Thiaw, who describes his team as “ambitious outsiders” rather than one of the favourites this summer, has taken a tactical decision to integrate some younger players into his squad while moving away from some of the veteran names who went to Qatar. This regeneration is evident on the pitch: six players have virtually no World Cup experience whatsoever. “I want to see a team that plays without the weight of the past – I have opted for a faster and younger profile,” Thiaw said. While Kalidou Koulibaly remains the captain and heart of the defence, the identity of the team has shifted to a game based on possession and dynamic movement.

Recent tournaments, aside from the most recent Cup of Nations, have ended fairly brutally: a damaging defeat by England in the last 16 of the last World Cup and a penalty shootout exit at the same stage at Afcon 2023. These scars have prompted a more flexible tactical approach – the Lions of Teranga have reverted to a 4-3-3 formation after a brief and unsuccessful attempt to play three at the back during qualifying. In attack, Thiaw has the speed of Ismaïla Sarr and Nicolas Jackson, supported by the vision of Lamina Camara in midfield.

The coach

Often accused of being too pragmatic in the past, Pape Thiaw, a former Senegal international forward, has managed to evolve. He has transformed Senegal into a side that demands that its midfielders, such as Pape Matar Sarr, take risks in the final third. Thiaw’s greatest strength remains his man management, maintaining a harmonious balance between the stars from the Saudi Pro League and the new wave of young players in Europe. There were reports in late May that Thiaw had not been paid - and operated without a contract - since February but that issue then appeared to have been settled.

Star player

Sadio Mané has another chance to lead the line at a World Cup for Senegal after missing Qatar 2022 with an injury. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

While Sadio Mané’s explosive pace from his years at Liverpool has naturally diminished, his tactical intelligence and his aura remain unmatched. He still leads from the front, now in a more central role, and is the emotional barometer of the team. For the 34-year-old, this World Cup represents a ‘last dance’: his final opportunity to lead an African nation deep into the tournament. A Champions League winner with Liverpool, the 34-year-old has been with Al-Nassr since 2023.

One to watch

The Génération Foot prodigy Amara Diouf turned 18 during the buildup to the tournament and will be the player all the scouts want to watch. The winger possesses the element of surprise and is capable of taking three defenders out of the game with one burst of pace. The carefree nature of Senegalese football’s next great hope is contagious. He was already a senior international at 15 years and 94 days old – the youngest in the country’s history – and is the only player in the squad to play his football in Senegal,

Unsung hero

While the main focus this summer is understandably on big names such as Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly, it is Moussa Niakhaté who will be key to Senegal’s team structure. Since his first cap in 2022, the former Nottingham Forest centre-back has become the brains of the backline thanks to his excellent reading of the game. Capable of covering for his marauding full-backs and getting out of tight spots when in possession, he brings a serenity that Pape Thiaw cannot be without. As the coaching staff often point out, Niakhaté does not need the armband to be a leader: he is the dependable one at the back who allows the attacking talent to express themselves freely.

Probable starting XI

4-3-3 E. Mendy; A. Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; P. Gueye, L. Camara, P.M. Sarr; I. Sarr, Jackson, Mané.

What to expect from fans at games?

Prepare yourself for an explosion of colour and rhythm. Wherever the Lions of Teranga head, the “12th Gaïndé” (12th man) turns the stands into a carnival of percussion and singing. However, the excitement has been tempered by the increasing frustration at the extortionate costs of travelling to North America. Supporters’ associations have complained of the “scandalous” ticket prices and there are fears that the Senegalese contingent will not be as big as at previous World Cups. Despite the anticipation, this tournament is being called the “World Cup du racket.” Senegal supporters will no longer have to pay a $15,000 visa deposit in the United States provided they are travelling with valid match tickets.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.