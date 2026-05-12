Oscar Naasei makes strong case ahead of Black Stars World Cup audition

Oscar Naasei

Ghana midfielder Oscar Naasei is beginning to turn heads at just the right moment, with a composed and efficient performance in his latest club outing strengthening his case for a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Mexico on May 22, a key opportunity for fringe and emerging players to impress new head coach Carlos Queiroz as he finalises his tournament group.

Queiroz, who has made it clear that only “deserving players” will make the final cut, has until June 1 to submit his official squad for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

According to Sofascore, he registered a 6.2 rating, but the deeper numbers told a more encouraging story.

Oscar Naasei

In just 18 minutes of action, he completed 100% of his passes in the opposition half, maintaining perfect accuracy and showing calmness in possession even in tight spaces and pace on the break.

He came close to producing a highlight-reel moment when he curled a left-footed effort which was tipped over the bar.

Despite his personal bright spots, his side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Córdoba.

His inclusion in the Black Stars squad now places him in direct competition for a place in Ghana’s final World Cup roster.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L at the 2026 World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their historic run in 2010, when they came within touching distance of the semi-finals.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.