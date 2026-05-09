Africa Aquatics Championships: Yase Eshun represents Ghana as sole international technical official

Yase Eshun represents Ghana as sole international technical official in Algeria

Yase Eshun is representing Ghana as the country’s only international technical official at the ongoing Africa Aquatics Championships in Oran, Algeria.

Yase has been playing a key officiating role during the championships, serving in multiple technical capacities throughout the competition.

Among her responsibilities is the role of Inspector of Turns, where she checks whether swimmers properly touch the wall during turns and at the finish in accordance with stroke regulations.

She has also served as a Stroke Judge, walking alongside the pool during races to carefully observe whether swimmers are using the correct technique for each stroke.

Her selection highlights Ghana’s growing presence not only in competitive swimming but also in technical officiating on the continental stage.

The Africa Aquatics Championships has brought together swimmers and officials from over 40 countries across Africa at the Hadefi Sports Complex.

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