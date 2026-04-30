Football | National

2026 World Cup: Black Stars ‘in deep trouble’ without Kudus – Daniel Opare

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  30 April 2026 8:05am
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Former Black Stars defender Daniel Opare believes the team will be “in deep trouble” without Mohammed Kudus at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward is at risk of missing the global showpiece after suffering a fresh injury setback.

Although the nature of the hamstring injury remains unclear, Kudus is expected to miss the rest of the season and could also miss the World Cup campaign in June.

The 25-year-old scored two goals for the Black Stars in three matches at the 2022 Qatar edition.

“If he doesn't come back, we're in deep trouble,” Opare told JoySports.

“Like I said, football is, you know, the ones there can play, but I think with Kudus in there, he will add more value to the team.

“So, you know, fingers crossed, we pray that he recovers on time so that he can make the World Cup. You understand.”

Kudus contributed nine goals in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur before his injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since January.

New Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team tournament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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