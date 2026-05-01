Injuries denied me my full potential – Former Ghana defender Daniel Opare

Former Ghana international Daniel Opare has opened up about the biggest regret of his career, admitting that persistent injuries prevented him from reaching the heights he once seemed destined for.

Once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football, Opare’s early rise suggested a long and successful career at the very top of the game.

However, despite spells at notable European clubs including Real Madrid’s Castilla and involvement with the Black Stars, the right-back believes injuries ultimately denied him the chance to fully realise his potential.

"It is not easy to get to that level so [I am thankful]," he told JoySports in a exclusive interview.

"I regretted a little bit because of the injuries because I could have fulfilled my potential.

"Personally, my potential was not fully fulfilled [because of injuries], that was my only regret."

Selected for Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, Opare was forced to withdraw after sustaining an ankle injury during pre-tournament preparations in Dubai.

Having been in contention to become Ghana’s first-choice right-back for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, another injury ruled him out just weeks before the tournament, opening the door for Harrison Afful to take over the role.

At club level, Opare found stability and form during his time with Standard Liège, joining the Belgian side in 2010 after leaving Real Madrid Castilla.

His performances there earned him a move to Portuguese giants Porto in 2014, just ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil. However, injuries continued to disrupt his progress.

Subsequent moves to clubs including Augsburg, Lens and Beşiktaş were also affected by fitness struggles, limiting his appearances significantly between 2015 and 2017.

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