Church of Pentecost launches Medical Missions Outreach in Abesewa to deliver healthcare

The Church of Pentecost, in collaboration with its local and international partners, officially launched the 2026 Medical Missions Outreach at Abesewa in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, May 14.

This critical initiative directly addresses the pressing healthcare needs of Abesewa and its environs, where access to quality medical care, surgical interventions, ophthalmological services, and preventive health remains out of reach for many families.

By combining world-class expertise with free care, the outreach offers a holistic ministry that simultaneously responds to the physical, social, and spiritual needs of the community.

The project leverages a powerful network of partners, including PENSA International, Pentecost Social Services, Pentecost Hospital-Abesewa, IMAGHE World Foundation, Bechem Government Hospital, and Pentecost University.

Apostle Ebenezer Hagan, the Youth Director of the Church, emphasized that the Abesewa Medical Outreach Program is central to the church’s strategic vision to possess nations for God.

He explained that the campaign directly emulates the ministry of Jesus Christ, who healed the sick, proclaimed freedom to the oppressed, and provided for the material needs of those He evangelized.

Pastor Kofi Owusu Boakye, the PENSA International Coordinator, noted that the church has successfully mobilized its young professionals from around the globe to demonstrate practical Christianity by directly impacting lives and meeting both spiritual and physical needs on a global scale.

The extensive track record of the church's social interventions was highlighted by Pastor Benjamin Asare Yeboah, Director of Pentecost Social Services, who revealed that the church currently operates 13 health facilities across Ghana and provided free healthcare to over 249,000 individuals last year.

This year's outreach builds directly upon the foundation of the 2025 mission in Kpassa, in the Oti Region, where it witnessed free medical screenings and consultations to over 1,100 people, and successfully performing 61 surgeries.

It also won 457 souls for Christ, and delivered vital health education and mentorship to hundreds of students and community members.

The roadmap for the Abesewa outreach begins with an intensive pre-screening phase running from June through July 2026 to identify and prepare medical cases well in advance.

The main outreach will take place from October 2 to October 18, 2026, deploying a massive contingent of 125 to 150 personnel on the ground. This team will consist of medical professionals, pastors, students, and volunteers from both the United States and Ghana.

Free surgical procedures, including hernia repairs, excision biopsies, and thyroidectomies that do not require extensive post-operative care, will be performed at the Pentecost Hospital in Abesewa.

To significantly increase the number of patients served, Bechem Government Hospital will provide overflow and specialized surgical capacity, allowing medical teams to operate across two sites simultaneously.

Michael Asiama Okyere, the Ghana-Country Director for the IMAGHE World Foundation, assured residents that the partners are bringing top-tier professionals, including doctors, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and allied health experts, to guarantee high-quality care.

Patients will have access to blood pressure checks, glucose monitoring, hepatitis B testing, malaria screenings, cervical cancer screenings, and full laboratory diagnostics.

Specialized gynecological services will be offered at the Bechem Government Hospital, while ophthalmological care will feature advanced eye examinations and vision screenings.

Full pharmaceutical dispensing, medication support, and established referral pathways for complex or chronic cases requiring long-term care will also be fully operational.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.