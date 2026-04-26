Forgive us, it was just a slip — Chief of Staff appeals for forgiveness from Church of Pentecost

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has made an emotional appeal for forgiveness on behalf of the government following public controversy surrounding remarks attributed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi.

Mr Debrah, visibly teary, appealed during a visit to the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco on Sunday, April 26, alongside President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. The visit was in line with a Thanksgiving service held in honour of the Chief of Staff as he marks his 60th birthday.

Mr Julius Debrah and his wife.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff sought to reassure the church leadership and members that the comments in question were not intended to cause offence or undermine the church’s reputation. He emphasised the need for reconciliation and understanding.

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“Forgive us, it was just a slip, it wasn’t intentionally done to malign our church. I believe sincerely that you will forgive us and forgive us and accept us as your children,” he said.

Mr Debrah further noted that several senior government officials, including himself, are members of the Church of Pentecost, underscoring the close ties between the institution and the state.

READ ALSO: Free Zones CEO Dr Mary Awusi apologises to Church of Pentecost Chairman over galamsey remarks

“The chairman of our church, you know myself, Honourable Elder Ofosu Ampofo, our local government minister and several others are members of your church. A few days ago, one of our colleagues, Dr Mary Awusi, slipped a bit against you, and I would want on this occasion to commemorate my birthday to let the whole church forgive us,” he added.

His comments come in the wake of a recent radio interview granted by Dr Mary Awusi on Accra FM on Friday, April 24, during which she acknowledged that some of her remarks may have been misinterpreted or not well received by sections of the public.

The interview sparked widespread discussion and debate, with portions of her comments drawing criticism from some listeners and members of the public.

He reiterated his hope that the Church of Pentecost would accept the apology in good faith and continue its relationship with both government officials and the wider state apparatus.

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