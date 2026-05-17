Oda-Nkwanta road crash: Chairman Wontumi mourns MP’s aide, extends condolences to victims

National Chairman, hopeful, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed sorrow over the death of Maxwell Kofi Anti, a personal aide to the Member of Parliament for Oda, Akwasi Acquah, following a road accident during a party election monitoring exercise.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday, May 17, while party officials were monitoring the party’s ongoing nationwide Polling Station Executive Elections. The team was travelling to monitor the exercise in the Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region.

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Chairman Wontumi's campaign team described the loss as heartbreaking in a statement issued on Sunday, particularly at a time when party faithful across the country are actively working to strengthen the NPP's grassroots structures.

The team extended condolences to the family of the deceased, Akwasi Acquah; constituency executives; friends and loved ones of Maxwell Kofi Anti; and the wider NPP fraternity.

The statement also conveyed prayers and support to survivors of the accident, especially the Deputy Constituency Organiser, who is reportedly receiving treatment in critical condition at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

The Wontumi Campaign urged party members and campaign teams across the country to remain safe as political activities continue during the election period.

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