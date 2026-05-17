Kwegyir Aggrey – Reviewing Founding Myths

Yaw Nsarkoh, the writer

I have been reflecting on Ralph Ellison’s award-winning book, "Invisible Man."

I read it decades ago. It is an explosive but very thoughtful text, unusually lyrical in its searing insightfulness and precise provocation.

In a write-up principally for social media, I cannot fully leverage the richness of the book.

However, today, tilling the soil of reflection on this book, and using it as a framework, a few things struck me, like a blinding and deafening thunderbolt.

What institutional logic produces a situation where a scholar of Aggrey’s immense global stature is remembered mainly through slogans? Especially when it comes to his role at Achimota School?

Why were Aggrey’s significant scholarly texts and speeches never published into a book (or books)?

Those he worked with could easily have done so. Lesser men than Aggrey had multiple books published.

At Achimota School, Kwegyir Aggrey was effectively flattened or reduced to a single slogan or two. Perhaps, if we stretch it, three.

His intellectual imprint is recalled essentially as one related to harmony from piano keys; the other, the importance of the education of women. Then there is the reference to the soaring eagle.

How does one explain that, being the only African listed as a founder of Achimota School, none of his original texts were taught by the school?

We must not completely ignore possibilities of colonial gatekeeping using intricate mechanics. Patterns of this kind rarely emerge from accident; they are produced by the architecture of power.

We shall, in the fashion of peaceful citizens today, not quarrel with how “Founder” can be properly defined to exclude the chiefs and other influential figures whose contributions and support made Achimota School possible in the first place.

Would not the epic elevation of Aggrey’s scholarly production into books in real time have been the ultimate demonstration of epistemic autonomy by Africans at the time?

Dr. Kwegyir Aggrey was such an outstanding scholar he met Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois, and he interacted with some of the icons of the historic Harlem Renaissance.

What is it that disqualified Dr. Kwegyir Aggrey so much that, even as a Phelps-Stokes scholar - with a doctoral degree to boot - a person who we are told had been courted for Professorship by the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, he was made only a Vice Principal of Achimota School?

The plaque on Aggrey's bust at the school chapel later built and named after him, actually described him as, "Assistant Vice Principal." Remarkably, there was no substantive Vice Principal of the school, other than Aggrey; so which is which?

And who was the ultimate decision-maker in this matter? Colonial Governor Gordon Guggisberg?

I repeat for emphasis: Dr. Aggrey was held in such high esteem globally that he was considered for a professorial appointment at the University of Fort Hare - a fact authoritatively recorded in respective published biographies, by scholars such as Professor L. H. Ofosu-Appiah, A. W. Cardinall, W.E.F. Ward, and E.W. Smith.

What does all this suggest in political-economy? Shall we think soberly and intellectually together about the matter?

Erasure can be subtle in its containment of revolutionary intellectual potential.

We must all continue to ponder why Ralph Ellison tellingly wrote in his famous book:

“I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me".

Centenaries are useful times for adults to reflect on the lessons from history. Past errors are easily remedied by sincere acceptance of the historical record.

With the right spirit, ambiguities of history can be interrogated and factually and finally settled, for future precision.

I have only raised legitimate questions here on social media, the relevant institutions must do the work of ironing out unsettled creases for themselves. That will guarantee community intellectual independence.

Denial of history is often, even if unintended, a second injury to the invisible.

Ut Omnes Unum Sint.

— Yaw Nsarkoh,

17th May, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.