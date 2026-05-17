You are nothing without footsoldiers – NDC’s James Agbey fires warning at Mahama appointees

Audio By Carbonatix
An outspoken operative of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has accused some government appointees of arrogance, disrespect, and disdain toward the party's grassroots supporters.
In a press statement, Mr Agbey said many appointees under the administration of John Mahama had become “demigods” who treat party footsoldiers with contempt after assuming office.
“As a longstanding operative, active and loyal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I am infuriated by the continuous disdainful attitude of government appointees towards NDC grassroots membership and footsoldiers,” he stated.
He argued that political appointees owe their positions to the sacrifices of party activists and should therefore remain accessible and respectful to them.
“Therefore, the assertion by some of these appointees that they are in office to serve Ghana and not NDC footsoldiers is arrogance beyond belief,” he said.
Mr Agbey singled out Kwesi Afrey Biney, accusing the Social Security and National Insurance Trust boss of repeatedly turning away party supporters.
“Who told this ingrate that he would be serving as SSNIT boss if NDC was still languishing in opposition?” he questioned.
According to him, some appointees had forgotten the role grassroots members played in returning the party to power and were now “feeding fat on the sweat of ordinary party people.”
He warned that the growing frustration among party supporters could damage the image of both the government and the NDC if left unchecked.
“The arrogance and disdain must stop, and it must stop now,” he stressed.
Mr Agbey also invoked President Mahama’s inaugural message on January 7, 2025, in which the President cautioned against disrespect and arrogance in government.
“President Mahama’s message on his investiture was clear: ‘I’ll not tolerate disrespect and arrogance in my government,’” he noted.
He further urged appointees to embrace humility, tolerance and openness in their dealings with the public and party faithful.
“By every standard of civility, culture, and political hierarchy, the grassroots deserves a respectful and dignified reception whenever they call on any of President Mahama’s appointees,” he said.
The NDC operative concluded by urging party loyalists to speak up against what he described as “dangerous intolerance” within government circles.
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