Ronaldo kept waiting for first trophy with Al-Nassr

Audio By Carbonatix
Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a first major trophy with Al-Nassr continues after they were upset 1-0 at home by Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final.
Playing in front of 26,000 fans at their King Saud University Stadium, Saudi side Al-Nassr were favourites to win Asian football's second-tier club competition - equivalent to Europe's Europa League.
But Deniz Hummet scored for the visitors against the run of play in Riyadh on Saturday, latching on to Issam Jebali's through ball to fire home in the 30th minute.
Gamba Osaka then held on in the second half to become the first Japanese club to win the competition, while preventing Al-Nassr from becoming the first Saudi winners.
Ronaldo's latest setback came four days after a last-gasp own goal by goalkeeper Bento kept the Portugal forward waiting for his first piece of major silverware since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.
That allowed Saudi Pro League title rivals Al-Hilal to claim a 1-1 draw and remain within two points of leaders Al-Nassr with one game left.
However, Ronaldo's side will become Saudi champions for the 11th time - and first since 2019 - if they win at home to Damac on Thursday.
Al-Hilal, the 21-time champions, play their final game at Al-Fayha at the same time on Thursday.
"We didn't get what we wanted here but there is one more final for us, the Saudi Pro League title, which is very important to us," said Al-Nassr's coach Jorge Jesus.
"We have five days to recover and prepare and there is no time for grieving. We have to get going again."
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