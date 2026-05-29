Livestream: Newsfile discusses NITA Bill, xenophobia concerns and 2023 African Games

Three major national and continental issues are expected to dominate discussions on Saturday’s edition of JoyNews' Newsfile with debate likely to focus on the controversial proposed National Information Technology Authority (NITA) Bill, Ghana’s evacuation of citizens amid xenophobic tensions in South Africa and allegations surrounding the audit of the 13th African Games.

The programme, hosted by seasoned journalist Samson Lardy Anyenini, will bring together policymakers, technology experts, diplomats, legal practitioners, and analysts to examine issues currently shaping public discourse.

A key highlight of the programme will be the growing backlash against the proposed NITA Bill, which seeks to expand the powers of the National Information Technology Agency beyond coordinating public sector ICT development into a broader regulator of Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

The discussion is expected to focus on concerns over what critics describe as sweeping ICT regulation and whether the proposed legislation could stifle innovation within Ghana’s rapidly growing technology sector.

Supporters of the Bill argue that stronger regulation is necessary to promote professionalism, accountability, cybersecurity oversight, and consumer protection in the digital space. However, opponents fear that the introduction of licensing requirements and professional certification regimes could create barriers for startups, software developers, freelancers, and young innovators.

Critics have also questioned whether the concentration of broad regulatory authority in a single agency could affect competition, entrepreneurship, and digital freedoms.

Another major topic for discussion will center on xenophobic tensions in South Africa and Ghana’s response to the situation.

So far, Ghana has evacuated about 300 citizens back home, with authorities indicating that more evacuees are expected to return in the coming days.

The programme is expected to examine whether the evacuation of Ghanaians from affected areas was a necessary protective measure or an overreaction.

The panel will also examine issues surrounding the audit of Ghana’s hosting of the 13th African Games, particularly allegations of financial malfeasance amounting to about €580 million.

The discussion is expected to assess whether claims of financial impropriety are substantiated or exaggerated, while also focusing on procurement processes, expenditure concerns, accountability, and whether Ghana achieved value for money from hosting the continental sporting event.

Questions surrounding infrastructure costs, contract awards, and financial management have continued to generate public debate following the Games, prompting calls for transparency and a comprehensive review of expenditures.

The programme’s panel includes Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George; Acting Director-General of NITA, Ing. Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor; technology consultant Derek Laryea; Isaac Boamah-Nyarko Esq.; Dr. Victor Doke of KNUST; Joy Sports’ Muftawu Nabila Abdulai; and Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie.

Saturday’s edition of Newsfile is expected to provide deeper insight into some of the most pressing governance, technology, accountability, and socio-political issues confronting Ghana and the continent.

Join Samson Lardy Anyenini and his panel this Saturday at 8 a.m. on JoyNews and MyJoyOnline for the analysis, hard questions, and fearless national conversation.

Newsfile airs live on the JoyNews channel on digital satellite channels 421 on DSTV and 144 on GoTV, and streams on JoyNews’ Facebook or YouTube channels.

Viewers can also follow the discussion by tuning in to Joy 99.7 FM or Luv 99.5 FM on the radio or stream the discussion live on either Google or Apple Podcasts.

If it’s Saturday, it’s Newsfile on JoyNews.

Newsfile is your most authoritative news analysis programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.