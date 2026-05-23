National

Playback: Newsfile dicussed attack on free speech and return of GN Bank

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  23 May 2026 8:07am
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This morning on JoyNews' Newsfile, host Samson Lardy Anyenini and his panellists discussed some of the most consequential political and governance issues currently shaping national discourse.

At the centre of the discussion was the escalating national debate on free speech and political expression.

Recent public concerns over what some describe as an “attack on free speech” have triggered sharp political exchanges, with competing arguments over whether the state is overreaching in its response to criticism or simply enforcing accountability within the bounds of a tense democratic environment.

Also, they delved into the possible return of GN Bank, following a Court of Appeal ruling that restored the licence of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited.

The court set aside earlier decisions that had upheld the revocation of its licence, ordering that control of the company’s assets and operations be handed back to its shareholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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