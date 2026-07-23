Gov’t developing 1,200MW gas power plant to cut electricity costs—Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that the government is developing a 1,200-megawatt state-owned combined-cycle gas-fired power plant at Kafodzidzi-Abrobeano in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality to boost electricity generation and lower power costs.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said feasibility studies have confirmed the project's viability, with preparatory work already underway.
"The government is also developing a 1,200-megawatt state-owned combined-cycle gas-fired power plant at Kafodzidzi-Abrobeano in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality."
He said environmental, engineering and permitting processes are progressing steadily, with the first phase of the project expected to come on stream in 2028.
"Feasibility studies have confirmed the project's viability, with environmental, engineering and permitting processes progressing steadily. The first 600-megawatt phase is expected to be commissioned in 2028."
The Finance Minister noted that the government has secured the gas turbines directly from GE Vernova to reduce the overall cost of the project.
"To reduce costs, the government has secured the gas turbines directly from GE Vernova, achieving savings of between 35 and 45 percent compared with third-party procurement."
According to Dr Forson, the project will contribute to lowering the cost of electricity generation, reduce electricity tariffs, and create employment opportunities.
"The project will lower electricity generation costs, help reduce electricity tariffs by 10-20 percent and create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs during the first phase."
He said the power plant forms part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen the country's energy infrastructure and ensure a more reliable and affordable electricity supply.
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