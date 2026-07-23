Family of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka dismisses viral funeral date reports

Audio By Carbonatix
The family of the late Apostle Prof. Dr Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that a date has been set for his burial and final funeral rites.
The family, in a statement issued after the reading of the will of the renowned Ghanaian inventor, said no official funeral date had been announced and urged the public to disregard unverified information making the rounds online.
It said the clarification had become necessary due to growing misinformation surrounding arrangements for the funeral of the founder of the Kantanka Group.
According to the family, consultations are still ongoing, and details of the burial and funeral programme will only be made public after all necessary processes have been completed.
The family also distanced itself from various invitation cards, posters, flyers and social media posts circulating with proposed funeral dates, including July 30, July 31 and August 28, 2026.
It stressed that none of the materials currently being shared has been authorised or issued by the family.
"The Family has announced no official date for the burial and final funeral rites. The Family will communicate the approved funeral date and programme only after the necessary consultations have been concluded," the statement said.
Apostle Prof. Dr Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, who was widely celebrated for his contributions to indigenous innovation, engineering and technology development in Ghana, died recently, leaving behind a legacy in local automobile manufacturing and invention.
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