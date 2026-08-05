Prempeh Assembly Hall to host thanksgiving service for Apostle Kwadwo Safo on August 8

The final chapter in the remarkable earthly journey of Apostle Emeritus Professor Engineer Kwadwo Safo, one of Ghana's most celebrated spiritual leaders, inventors, industrialists, technologists and philanthropists, will be marked with a National Thanksgiving Service on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

The service, which begins at 9:00 a.m., is being organised by the Kristo Asafo Mission in collaboration with the Kantanka family to thank God for the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of the late Apostle, whose 113 years on earth left an indelible mark on Ghana and beyond.

According to the organisers, the thanksgiving service will celebrate not only the life of Apostle Kwadwo Safo but also God's blessings upon his family, the Kristo Asafo Mission and the nation through a visionary whose contributions transformed Ghana's spiritual, technological, industrial, agricultural and socio-economic landscape.

Throughout his lifetime, Apostle Kwadwo Safo championed the belief that Africans should be architects of their own destiny, inspiring generations to embrace innovation, self-reliance and indigenous technological advancement.

He founded the Kantanka Group, established Ghana's first indigenous automobile manufacturing company through Kantanka Automobile, developed hundreds of engineering innovations and industrial machines, promoted mechanised agriculture, created thousands of jobs, invested in education and vocational skills training, expanded the Kristo Asafo Mission internationally and supported vulnerable people through extensive philanthropic initiatives.

The thanksgiving service follows a series of funeral activities that drew thousands of mourners from across Ghana and beyond.

The late Apostle was laid to rest at Gomoa Mpota, home to his renowned technology and innovation centre, in a burial ceremony attended by traditional rulers, clergy, government officials, members of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the general public.

A national funeral service later held at the Black Star Square in Accra also attracted a massive turnout, reflecting the widespread admiration for his life and achievements.

Saturday's service is expected to attract another distinguished gathering of traditional authorities, industrialists, academics, clergy, public officials and members of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Among the ministers expected to participate are Rev. Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre (Philadelphia Movement); Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries and Senior Pastor of Fountain Gate Chapel; and Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International.

The organisers say the thanksgiving service will feature worship, thanksgiving, scriptural exhortation, special musical ministrations, tributes and prayers in appreciation of the exceptional life and legacy of Apostle Emeritus Professor Engineer Kwadwo Safo, whose influence continues to inspire generations across Ghana and beyond.

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