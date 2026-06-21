Two Kristo Asafo members drag church to court over succession dispute

A leadership succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has been taken to the High Court in Accra, with two senior members of the church seeking to stop the planned installation and recognition of a successor to the late founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The suit filed on Friday, June 19, at the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court in Accra, challenges the eligibility of Israel Kwadwo Safo (Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena) to assume the office of leader of the church following the death of the renowned inventor and industrialist in September last year.

The plaintiffs, Kweku Agyenim Boateng, a former Deputy General Secretary of the church, and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, a long-serving member and former Executive Assistant to the church leader, contend that the proposed succession process violates the constitution governing the church.

Named as defendants in the suit are the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Israel Kwadwo Safo, Festus Owusu Badu, Dr Kwadwo Addo Oduro and Robert Ntiful.

The action seeks a number of declarations and injunctions aimed at preventing the installation, presentation, recognition or holding out of the second defendant as leader of the church.

Plaintiffs' argument

According to the statement of claim, the Kristo Asafo Mission is governed by a constitution originally established in 2017 and subsequently amended in 2024, which the plaintiffs argue constitutes the supreme law regulating the affairs of the church.

The plaintiffs state that after the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025, questions emerged regarding the lawful succession to the leadership of the church.

They argue that under Article 26(1)(a) of the church's constitution, a successor must be appointed within three calendar months of the leader's death and that specific constitutional provisions govern who may legitimately succeed to the office.

While acknowledging that the late founder had at one point designated the second defendant as his successor under an earlier constitutional framework, the plaintiffs contend that amendments made to the church's constitution in 2024 altered the succession arrangement and effectively removed him from the line of succession.

The suit further claims that the 2024 constitutional amendment represented the final and deliberate wishes of the late founder regarding succession to the leadership of the church.

Planned installation challenged

According to court documents, the plaintiffs allege that despite the constitutional changes, efforts are being made to install, present and recognise the second defendant as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

They further claim to have become aware of plans for a public ceremony intended to formalise that installation.

The plaintiffs argue that any such installation or recognition would be unlawful, null and void because it would be inconsistent with the church's constitution.

They further contend that the intended installation has generated uncertainty, anxiety and division among members and threatens the unity and stability of the church.

Reliefs sought

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare that the 2017 constitution and its 2024 amendment remain the governing instruments of the Kristo Asafo Mission and that succession to the office of leader must strictly comply with those provisions.

They are also seeking a declaration that the second defendant is not qualified to be appointed, installed, presented or recognised as leader of the church.

Additionally, they want the court to restrain him from holding himself out as head of the church and to issue a perpetual injunction preventing any installation, presentation or recognition of him as leader.

The plaintiffs further seek an order directing the defendants to comply fully with the church's constitutional provisions governing succession, together with any additional orders the court may deem appropriate and an award of costs.

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo, has grown over the decades into one of Ghana's most prominent religious organisations, with interests spanning religion, education, technology and manufacturing.

The late founder was widely celebrated for his pioneering work in indigenous technology and industrial innovation through the Kantanka Group.

The case is expected to attract significant public attention as it raises questions about leadership succession within one of the country's most influential religious institutions.

The High Court is yet to fix a date for hearing the matter.

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