Gov’t to soon name committee for constitutional reforms implementation – Kwakye Ofosu

Minister in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has indicated that the government will soon announce an implementation committee to begin work on proposed constitutional reforms.

Speaking on Midday News on Joy FM, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the next phase of the constitutional review process is being prepared following the completion of the report by the review committee.

His comments come after concerns were raised about the powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), particularly regarding its independence to prosecute cases.

The Deputy Attorney General had earlier suggested that addressing such concerns would require amendments to the Constitution.

Responding to a question on how far the process has gone, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said an implementation committee would soon be constituted to move the process forward.

“An implementation committee will be announced very shortly to carry on with the process,” he said.

“So whatever defects exist with our Constitution and our institutional arrangements can be addressed when we come to initiate a process for actual constitutional reform.”

He urged the public to exercise patience and avoid drawing conclusions too early.

“I think that we should all wait for that process to pan out, rather than prematurely making claims and apportioning blame where none exists,” he added.

When pressed on how long Ghanaians would have to wait, the Minister did not give a specific timeline but assured that it would not take long.

“It will not be too long. I’m not able to give you a definite position… but it will not be too long,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu further explained that the implementation phase has not yet begun, as the committee responsible for that stage is still being put together.

“No, a committee has to be set up for that to happen, and we are in the process of putting together that committee. So very soon it will be announced.”

He assured that once the process officially begins, the public will be duly informed.

“When the processes are ready, and the implementation phase is set to take off, the same will be made public for the people of Ghana to be aware of,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.