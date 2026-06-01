Prepare for possible consequences of anti-LGBTQ Bill, Ho Central MP tells Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Richmond Edem Kpotosu, has urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for any potential consequences arising from the passage and eventual assent of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill, 2025.

According to him, Ghana's position on same-sex relationships and marriage could attract certain international repercussions, including possible reductions in foreign aid and other forms of support.

Mr Kpotosu made the remarks during a roundtable discussion organised by his office in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, to deliberate on the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill, 2025.

“They cannot say they will not buy our gold, our cocoa. They need the cocoa in their industries. They need the gold for their mobile phones and other products, so they will continue purchasing, and business will go on.

"So, my dear constituents, let us brace ourselves for any consequences following the President's assent. We may suffer, but we shall prevail,” he stated.

The lawmaker also dismissed claims by some Minority MPs that the bill had been diluted before its passage by Parliament. He argued that the legislation remains substantially intact and suggested that former President Nana Akufo-Addo would not have assented to it in its current form.

“Our friends from the other side, if they had had their way, would have said that we didn’t form a quorum. But they know that if they mention the word quorum, the parties will say that they do not want us to fight LGBTQ. So, they kept silent; they couldn’t say anything.

"And all the claims that we changed the bill — if they submitted the same version that we passed yesterday to Akufo-Addo, he would not sign it because he has already made up his mind not to sign,” he explained.

Condemns Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa

Mr Kpotosu also condemned the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, where foreign nationals have reportedly been subjected to violence, intimidation and verbal abuse.

He expressed solidarity with Ghanaians affected by the attacks and called for renewed efforts to build a country that provides opportunities for its citizens and reduces the need for migration in search of better prospects.

The roundtable discussion brought together youth leaders, security personnel, representatives of civil society organisations, members of the clergy, Muslim leaders, traditional authorities and members of the public.

Participants discussed issues relating to the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Bill, 2025, including concerns about preserving Ghanaian cultural and moral values and the broader social implications of the legislation.

The event concluded with participants pledging to promote respectful and informed public discourse as the country continues discussions on the proposed law and other evolving social issues.

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