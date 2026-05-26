National

Aircraft return flight from Ho not authorised- AIB Ghana

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  26 May 2026 2:45pm
Captain Paul Forjoe
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The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) has raised concerns over irregularities in the flight operations of a microlight aircraft involved in a recent incident, revealing that the pilot operated outside the approved flight permit conditions.

According to the Bureau’s final investigation report, two separate authorisations were issued for the aircraft’s movements — one permitting a ferry flight from Accra to Ho, and another allowing operations within Accra.

However, Captain Paul Forjoe says the pilot deviated from the approved route plan.

“The pilot’s decision to fly from Accra to Ho and back was not in conformity with the flight permit received from the Civil Aviation Authority,” AIB Ghana stated.

Captain Paul Forjoe explained that no return flight permit had been issued for the journey back to Accra, meaning the aircraft’s return was not authorised by aviation regulators.

It added that this breach of operational procedures formed part of its broader findings into the circumstances surrounding the incident, raising further safety and regulatory compliance concerns within the country’s light aircraft operations.

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