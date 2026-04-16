TMA reopens daycare centre after microlight-aircraft crash

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has reopened the Community One No. 3 Daycare Centre after a one-month closure following the microlight aircraft crash on the school’s premises.

The aircraft crashed on March 16, 2026, resulting in the death of two brothers on board.

Madam Ebi Bright, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who welcomed the pupils back to school, said the reopening signified more than a return to the classroom, describing it as a comprehensive reset of the city’s approach to public safety and emergency preparedness.

She said the reopening was accompanied by renewed commitment and stricter safety measures, noting that the focus was not only on preventing accidents but also on strengthening the metropolis’ capacity to respond effectively to emergencies and protect its future.

Madam Bright announced a new directive to designate schools, hospitals, and government institutions as high-priority security zones.

She explained that the decision followed observations that existing safety measures were inadequate during the recent aviation incident, which highlighted vulnerabilities in the city’s emergency response protocols and the need for enhanced security in critical areas.

Paying tribute to the victims, the MCE described them as young heroes whose sacrifice had sparked a renewed commitment across the metropolis to restore Tema’s status as a model planned industrial city.

“Tema was built with intention as a city of order and pride. We must ask ourselves: if we are to host the world, what will they see? We will work tirelessly to reclaim that vision of a city that nurtures its people and safeguards its future,” she said.

Madam Bright assured parents and guardians that the emotional and physical well-being of pupils remained a top priority, adding that new safety protocols and shared responsibility measures had been introduced to ensure a secure learning environment.

The reopening ceremony was attended by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders.

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