GOIL rewards loyal customers in Ho

The Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) has rewarded customers who have been loyal to the brand, buying fuel from the Ho Banko SIC branch in the Volta Region.

These customers were carefully selected for buying fuel in volumes ranging from about 100 litres to 46,000 litres between January and March 2026.

Over 400 loyal customers went home with prices ranging from LED TV sets, refrigerators, irons, standing fans, rice cookers, and GOIL paraphernalia, among others.

The Marketing Executive for the Zone, Mandy Lomotey, who presented some of the items to the deserving customers, congratulated them and entreated them to keep trusting the GOIL brand.

The Dealer for the Ho Main Goil Station, Richard Dwamena, presented a brand-new Tricycle worth 38,000 Ghana cedis to the ultimate winner. He bought fuel of about GhC300,000 within the 3 months.

He lauded GOIL for the initiative and urged the company to continue serving customers diligently, with quality products.

“I can only tell them to continue doing the good works for us in Ho. We appreciate their loyalty to us, their customers too,” he said.

The Territory Executive for Tema Zone, Famous Nazar, explained that the scheme was developed to promote interest in GOIL products and keep their clientele.

He added that it was also to exhibit to the customers their significance to the company by rewarding their loyalty.

He explained that a card system was developed to compute the purchases of customers to identify the customers with the highest purchases, within the stipulated period, to be rewarded.

He added that there would be another rewarding ceremony in December and urged customers to stick with the GOIL brand for befitting rewards.

“We want to urge our customers to buy from us, and they will not be forgotten; they will be rewarded for staying with the GOIL brand”, he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.