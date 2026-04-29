We have enough aviation fuel to meet demand — Edward Bawa

Audio By Carbonatix
The Managing Director of GOIL PLC, Edward Bawa, has assured stakeholders in the aviation industry that there is no shortage of aviation fuel in the country.
His comments come in response to growing concerns about potential supply constraints and their impact on flight operations.
Speaking to Joy Business on the sidelines of GOIL’s Safety Week celebration, Mr. Bawa dismissed fears of any disruption, stressing that the company has sufficient stocks to meet current and future demand.
“We have enough aviation fuel to meet the demands of our players,” he stated.
According to him, GOIL has strengthened its supply chain and built adequate reserves to ensure uninterrupted distribution of aviation fuel across the country.
Mr. Bawa noted that the company remains focused on reliability and efficiency in the delivery of petroleum products, particularly to critical sectors such as aviation.
He also reiterated GOIL’s commitment to safety, highlighting that the Safety Week initiative underscores the company’s dedication to protecting lives, assets, and the environment.
The assurance is expected to ease concerns among airlines and other industry players, while reinforcing confidence in Ghana’s aviation fuel supply system.
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