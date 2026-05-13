One by One, GOIL counts its blessings

A Story of Leadership, Discipline, Renewal and Restoration

GOIL was still respected. Its name still carried history. Its colours still inspired confidence across Ghana. But behind the familiar brand was a business under strain.

The Early Signs of Decline

The company that had once stood comfortably as market leader was gradually losing ground. Products were not consistently available at several outlets because supplier indebtedness had tightened supply lines. Where products existed, GOIL was often unable to compete aggressively at the pumps. Annual financing costs had risen to approximately GH¢130 million, draining resources that should have gone into growth, infrastructure and operational renewal. Several stations, the very face of the brand, had fallen into a dilapidated state. Staff morale was low. Discipline had weakened. Across parts of the organisation, systems and controls were either inadequate or absent.

Most worrying was the governance gap.

For a listed company of GOIL’s stature, there was no comprehensive Audit Charter to strengthen internal controls across the business. There was also no robust Procurement Manual to guide procurement decisions and enforce consistency, transparency and accountability. In any modern institution, such gaps create fertile grounds for inefficiency, weak controls and potential corruption. Left unaddressed, they threaten not only profitability, but institutional credibility itself.

The implication was clear: without decisive intervention, GOIL risked slowly surrendering both its market leadership and the trust that generations of Ghanaians had placed in the brand.

But leadership is tested not when the seas are calm, but when the tides begin to turn.

The new leadership chose action over excuses.

Leadership understood from the beginning that restoring GOIL would require more than rhetoric. It would demand discipline, sacrifice, difficult decisions and a clear moral commitment to rebuilding the institution from within.

One by one, the rebuilding began.

Governance as the Starting Point

The Board and Management moved swiftly to develop and approve a comprehensive Audit Charter and Procurement Manual to strengthen accountability, reinforce controls and streamline procurement processes across the Group. These were not merely administrative documents; they were statements of intent. They signaled a new culture, one rooted in transparency, discipline and institutional responsibility.

Financial Restructuring and Recovery

The company’s debt exposure to suppliers constrained operations and weakened competitiveness. Management therefore, engaged financial institutions and strategic partners to refinance key obligations and create breathing space for the business. This intervention eased liquidity pressures, restored confidence among suppliers and repositioned GOIL to source products competitively again. Financing was no longer treated merely as a treasury function; it became a strategic instrument for recovery.

Restoring Commercial Competitiveness

Management aggressively pursued more competitive product sourcing strategies. Once product availability improved and pricing became competitive again, customers responded. Volumes began to rise. Confidence returned to the stations. The market could once again feel the presence of GOIL.

Cultural and human transformation

No turnaround succeeds without people. Management therefore worked closely with the Senior Staff Association and the Union to reorient staff around discipline, teamwork, professionalism and customer service. A new sense of purpose slowly began to emerge across the organisation. Staff who once felt disconnected from the company’s mission began to rediscover pride in the GOIL brand.

Physical Transformation Across the Network

The state of many GOIL stations reflected the broader decline the company had experienced. Leadership therefore initiated the first major wave of station rehabilitation and renovation works. Contractors were engaged to begin modernising selected outlets, restoring not just buildings, but confidence and brand identity.

The Results Begin to Emerge

In 2025, GOIL had slipped behind Star Oil in market share despite its proud history. Yet by Q1 2026, GOIL had reclaimed market leadership with 256.8 million litres and 12.23% market share. In April 2026 alone, GOIL recorded over 108 million litres in sales, the highest monthly sales volume in the company’s history and the strongest performance among all Oil Marketing Companies in Ghana.

Even more remarkable was the pace of the recovery. While the overall market grew by 16.6% year-on-year in Q1 2026, GOIL grew by 35.8%.

That growth did not come from chance.

It came from leadership that confronted reality honestly.

It came from governance reforms that strengthened accountability.

It came from financial discipline that restored stability.

It came from commercial courage that returned competitiveness.

It came from staff who chose to believe again.

And it came from a collective refusal to allow a great Ghanaian institution to decline quietly.

Today, GOIL counts its blessings one by one.

Stronger controls.

Renewed discipline.

Improved liquidity.

Competitive pricing.

Restored staff morale.

Modernising stations.

Recovered market leadership.

But above all, GOIL counts the blessing of renewed purpose.

The journey is still ongoing. The work is not finished. But the direction is clear. GOIL is once again rising, not merely as a company chasing volumes, but as a disciplined national institution rebuilding trust, restoring pride and delivering Good Energy to Ghana.





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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.