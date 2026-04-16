Star Oil, GOIL lead fuel price cuts in new pricing window

Fuel prices have begun edging downward as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) roll out new pump rates at the start of the second pricing window of April, effective Thursday, April 16, 2026, offering modest relief to consumers.

The changes follow revised minimum pricing benchmarks set by the National Petroleum Authority, as well as recent government interventions aimed at cushioning fuel costs.

Star Oil has adjusted its prices in line with the new benchmarks. Petrol has been reduced by 3 pesewas per litre, from GH¢13.30 to GH¢13.27, while diesel recorded a sharper drop of GH¢1.00 per litre, falling from GH¢17.10 to GH¢16.10.

Its RON 95 product has also been revised downward to GH¢14.67 per litre from GH¢14.99. The new prices took effect from 8:00 a.m.

State-owned GOIL has also aligned its pump prices with the updated pricing window. Petrol is now selling at GH¢13.27 per litre, down from GH¢13.30, while diesel has declined to GH¢16.10 per litre from GH¢17.10. However, its Super XP 95 price remains unchanged at GH¢15.77.

The adjustments took effect from 6:00 a.m.

The reductions mark a turnaround after successive price increases in recent pricing windows, largely driven by volatility in global oil markets amid tensions in the Middle East.

The latest changes also follow government intervention to absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol, aimed at cushioning consumers against rising fuel costs.

The policy is expected to support further marginal reductions across the market, with more OMCs likely to review their prices in the coming days.

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