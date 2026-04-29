GOIL launches 2026 HSSEQ Week with Focus on Psychosocial Well-being

Godwin Kudzo Tameklo and Edward Bawa (middle), with Management members of GOIL and industry partners, displaying the HSSEQ Handbook after launching

GOIL PLC has officially launched its HSSEQ Week 2026, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to health, safety, security, environment and quality (HSSEQ) excellence across its operations.

The week-long celebration, themed “Promoting a Positive Psychosocial Working Environment,” brings together staff, regulators, and key industry stakeholders to highlight the importance of both physical and mental well-being in the workplace.

Welcoming participants to the launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Edward Abambire Bawa, emphasised that health and safety remain at the core of GOIL’s operations, noting that the company’s commitment is reflected in its status as a triple ISO certified organisation.

Speaking on the rationale behind the celebration, the Head of HSSEQ indicated that the initiative is designed to deepen awareness, strengthen safety culture, and promote holistic employee well-being, with particular attention to emerging psychosocial risks in the workplace.

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, commended GOIL for instituting the initiative, describing it as a clear signal that the company places high priority on health and safety, to the benefit of both shareholders and the public.

Unveiling a Staff HSSEQ Handbook, he noted that the document would serve as a template for other oil marketing companies to follow, adding that “GOIL isn’t leading the industry only in volumes sold, but in real leadership initiatives such as we are witnessing today.”

Other stakeholders, including the Chief Executive of COMAC, Dr Riverson Oppong, and the Director of Compliance at the Environmental Protection Agency, praised GOIL for its leadership in safety and its strong regulatory compliance record.

In a keynote address, Dr. Robert Amesiya, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, lauded GOIL for shifting its focus to psychosocial well-being, stressing that true workplace safety cannot be achieved without addressing employees' mental and emotional health. He encouraged the company to continue investing in supportive work environments where performance can be achieved without undue psychological strain.

HSSEQ Week 2026 will feature a series of activities aimed at reinforcing GOIL’s culture of safety, wellness, and operational excellence.

As GOIL continues to lead in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector, the company remains committed to delivering Good Energy through safe, responsible, and people-centered operations.

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