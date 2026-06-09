VDF, Indian aviation firm, explores aviation investment opportunities at Ho Airport

A delegation from Chipsan Aviation Limited of India has arrived in Ghana for a week-long investment and stakeholder engagement tour aimed at exploring opportunities in the country’s aviation sector.

The visit focuses on strengthening partnerships in aviation, technology, education and innovation, with particular interest in developing helicopter operations at the Ho Airport in the Volta Region.

The delegation, which arrived on Sunday, June 7, is expected to engage key government officials, aviation regulators, traditional authorities and regional stakeholders to assess the viability of aviation-related investments.

The delegation was received at the Kotoka International Airport by a facilitation team and designated officials before being briefed on the objectives of the visit and scheduled activities.

As part of the programme, the team would hold high-level meetings with government officials, including courtesy calls on the Office of the Vice President and the Minister for Transport, to discuss the strategic significance of the proposed investment and seek government support.

On June 9, the team is expected to hold technical and regulatory meetings with officials of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to gain insights into aviation licensing requirements, regulatory compliance procedures, operational approvals, airport facility utilisation and airspace management standards.

According to an itinerary signed by Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, Executive Director, Volta Development Forum (VDF), the delegation would also interact with Members of Parliament from the Volta region to discuss the potential socio-economic impact of the proposed investment.

As part of the regional engagement, the delegation would visit the Volta region on June 10 for meetings with the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, officials of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council. and the Ho Zonal Office of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

The team would further inspect facilities at Ho Airport to assess its suitability as a regional hub for helicopter services and other aviation-related operations.

On June 11, the delegation would engage the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, the VDF, and other key stakeholders to discuss community participation, local support and the anticipated benefits of the investment.

The team will conclude with a tour of selected tourism destinations in the Volta region, including the Wli Waterfalls, Mount Afadja, Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary and sections of the Volta Lake enclave.

The tourism component of the visit is expected to highlight opportunities for heli-tourism and tourism-related aviation services within the region.

Organisers said the visit was expected to strengthen business relations between Ghana and India, facilitate discussions on establishing helicopter operations at Ho Airport, attract investment into Ghana’s aviation sector and promote the region as a destination for tourism and aviation-related ventures.

The visit is also expected to foster strategic partnerships among government institutions, aviation regulators, traditional authorities, development organisations and private sector investors.

In a related engagement, the Executive Director of the VDF, the President of the Volta America Chamber, representatives of Chipsan Aviation Limited, and the Director of Southern College of Engineering and Technology, India, held discussions on strengthening collaboration in aviation, technology, education and innovation.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the engagements would create new opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange and sustainable development within the Volta region and Ghana at large.

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